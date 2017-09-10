HERE WE GO! Steelers-Browns Recap | More Steelers
2 Manatees Stranded As Irma Sucks Water From Sarasota Bay

Florida, Hurricane Irma, Manatee

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Two manatees were stranded after Hurricane Irma sucked water out of Sarasota Bay, in Florida’s Manatee County.

Several people posted photos Sunday of the mammals on Facebook, hoping rescue workers or wildlife officials would respond. Michael Sechler posted that the animals were far too massive to be lifted, so the rescuers gave them water.

Marcelo Clavijo posted that a group of people eventually loaded the manatees onto tarps and were able to drag them to deeper water.

