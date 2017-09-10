Report: Family Of 23-Year-Old Shot By Officer Sues Sharon Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON (KDKA) — The family of a 23-year-old who was shot and killed by a Sharon Police officer in January is suing the department.

The 23-year-old suspect was born female but identified as male and used the name Sean Ryan Hake. He was shot and killed by a Sharon police officer near his Tamplin Street home on Jan. 6.

The Sharon Herald reports that Hake’s family has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming police violated Hake’s civil rights and used excessive force.

According to investigators, Hake threatened to put a razor blade to his mother’s throat and repeatedly refused police orders to put down a utility knife he was holding after he got out of his car. He was shot three times by a police officer when he began to move toward one of the officers, still holding the knife.

Mercer County District Attorney Miles Karson Jr. announced Jan. 17 that the shooting was determined to be justified and no charges would be filed against the officer.

According to the Sharon Herald, a judge ordered the two parties hold a mediation session. The session will take place on Oct. 19.