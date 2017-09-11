WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Allegheny County Police, ME’s Office Collecting For Pets Affected By Hurricanes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not just people who are in need after two major hurricanes caused destruction in the south.

Pets, some displaced and others just abandoned, are also having a difficult time in Texas and Florida.

For that reason, the Allegheny County Police Department and Medical Examiner’s Office are teaming up with local animal shelters to collect much-needed pet supplies.

If you would like to donate, they are collecting a number of items for both cats and dogs.

For Dogs –

• Any variety of dog food, where they first item listed under ingredients should be meat, not corn or meat by-products and considered grain free.
• Unopened Purina One or Pro-Plan Dry Dog Food
• Unopened Purina One Chicken and Rice Dry Dog Food
• Purina, Purina One, Pedigree wet (canned) dog food
• Toys
• Treats (regular and grant free)
• Sheets
• Towels
• Blankets
• Beds
• Martingale collars
• E collars (cones)

For Cats –

• Any variety of cat food
• Unopened Purina One or Pro-Plan dry cat or kitten food,
• Unopened Fancy Feast, Friskies, Purina One wet (canned) cat food
• Toys
• Treats (regular and grain free)
• Fleece blankets
• Beds
• Cat litter (non-clumping clay)

OTHER NEEDED ITEMS –

• Laundry detergent (Arm & Hammer detergent)
• Clorox bleach
• Leashes

They started accepting donations today through Friday, Sept. 22. You can drop off your contributions Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at any of these four locations:

Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner
1520 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Allegheny County Police Headquarters
875 Greentree Road, Building 10 Parkway Center, Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Allegheny County Police Department – District 2 Station
1801 Brownsville Road, South Park, PA 15129

Allegheny County Police Department – District 3 Station
700 West Ridge Road, Allison Park, PA 15101

If you would like to donate money, they ask that you give right to your favorite animal shelter as they will not be accepting money.

