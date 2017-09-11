Police Investigating Shooting, Crash In Beltzhoover

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELTZHOOVER (KDKA) — Police are investigating a situation that involved a shooting and a multi-vehicle crash in Beltzhoover.

There was police activity at least three scenes in the area.

Details of the shooting have not been released at this time.

The car crash happened near the intersection of Climax and Beltzhoover streets around 5:45 p.m. At least three vehicles were involved. One vehicle crashed into a pole, shearing it.

A witness told KDKA’s Kym Gable a female driver was pinned inside her vehicle for some time before first responders arrived. The witness said there was gas leaking out of the car and first responders cleared the area temporarily.

Several blocks have been roped off while authorities investigate.

Police and homicide investigators were on the scene around 6:40 p.m.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

