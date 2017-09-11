Man With Cuffed Wrist Jokingly Told Neighbor He Shot Trooper

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say a New York man was joking when he showed up at a neighbor’s house with handcuffs attached to his wrist and claimed to have just shot a state trooper.

The neighbor fell for the joke and called 911. Now, 59-year-old Leonard Graumenz faces charges of reckless endangerment and falsely reporting a crime.

Police say the incident occurred Saturday when Graumenz attached handcuffs to one of his wrists and told his neighbor he had crashed his truck and shot a trooper trying to arrest him.

Police say after responding to the neighbor’s 911 call, troopers determined Graumenz had made it all up.

He was issued a ticket and ordered to appear in town court Sept. 18.

A message left at a phone listing for Graumenz in Constantia wasn’t returned.

