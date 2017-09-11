Diocese Reaches Resolution In Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

DUBOIS, Pa. (AP) – A Roman Catholic diocese in Pennsylvania has reached a resolution with a woman who filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was forced to resign for complaining that a priest touched himself improperly during work meetings with her.

The Erie Times-News reports that both sides are barred from discussing the details of the resolution by a confidentiality clause, but the Diocese of Erie also announced on Sunday that the priest mentioned in the lawsuit will refrain from public ministry until further notice. He had previously been placed on paid leave.

In the lawsuit, the woman claimed diocesan officials did nothing about her complaints and, instead, asked her to “politely resign.”

The priest was not a defendant in the suit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)