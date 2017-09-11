Greensburg Couple Returns Home From Devastated Caribbean Island

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County couple is back home after they were stranded on an island in the Caribbean when Hurricane Irma hit.

John and Jessica Poole, from Greensburg, were vacationing on the island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands when Irma tore through, causing devastation to an island they’ve visited three or four times for vacation.

The Pooles say the island was “flattened” by the hurricane, and the residents and tourists still there are in need of help.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help St. John residents recover: GoFundMe.com/gyp4sw-hurricane-irma-relief-fund

Country singer Kenny Chesney, whose home on the island was destroyed, also set up a foundation to provide disaster relief for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Information on Chesney’s Love For Love City Foundation can be found on his website: KennyChesney.com/news/448917/hurricaneirmamessage

