Several Arrested In Florida For Looting During Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/KDKA) — Police in Florida have arrested nine people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said the group was arrested Sunday as the storm roared across South Florida. Maglione called the idea of stealing sneakers during a hurricane “a fairly bad life choice.”

#FLPD Looters ARRESTED! 9 individuals were arrested Looting CashAmerica Pawn & Simon’s on W Sunrise Blvd. pic.twitter.com/1pLR66I8TD — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

Local TV images showed the alleged looters running in and out of a store through a broken window carrying boxes of sneakers.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges those arrested would face. Their identities also were not immediately released.

A warning from Maglione was posted Saturday night, saying, “Anyone who intends to victimize our neighbors during this difficult time … will be captured and arrested.”

The next morning, they posted mugshots of two men, saying, “Can’t say we didn’t warn you…”

#FLPD Can’t say we didn’t warn you…28 YOs Ryan Cook & Max Saintvil each face 6 counts of burglary from overnight #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/GyPhAeMAVZ — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

Ryan Cook and Max Saintvil, both 28, are facing six counts of burglary. It was not clear if Cook and Saintvil were involved in the sneaker looting.

The Miami Police Department also posted a photo on Facebook showing several people sitting in a holding cell, along with the caption, “Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that [turned] out.”

