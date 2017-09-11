HURRICANE IRMA: Latest | Manatees | Do Not Shoot At Hurricane | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
Several Arrested In Florida For Looting During Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/KDKA) — Police in Florida have arrested nine people who were caught on TV cameras looting sneakers and other goods from a sporting goods store and a pawn shop during Hurricane Irma.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said the group was arrested Sunday as the storm roared across South Florida. Maglione called the idea of stealing sneakers during a hurricane “a fairly bad life choice.”

Local TV images showed the alleged looters running in and out of a store through a broken window carrying boxes of sneakers.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges those arrested would face. Their identities also were not immediately released.

A warning from Maglione was posted Saturday night, saying, “Anyone who intends to victimize our neighbors during this difficult time … will be captured and arrested.”

The next morning, they posted mugshots of two men, saying, “Can’t say we didn’t warn you…”

Ryan Cook and Max Saintvil, both 28, are facing six counts of burglary. It was not clear if Cook and Saintvil were involved in the sneaker looting.

The Miami Police Department also posted a photo on Facebook showing several people sitting in a holding cell, along with the caption, “Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that [turned] out.”

