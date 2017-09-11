Missing Mercer Co. Boy, 2, Found In Ohio Pool, Dies In Hospital

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON (KDKA) – A 2-year-old Mercer County boy, who was reported missing and later found in an Ohio pool, has died.

According to a WKBN-TV report, the child was reported missing in Sharon Sunday afternoon. He was found shortly after 9 p.m. in Masury, Ohio.

Annakin Gammon, 2, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed away just before midnight.

The boy’s 5-year-old brother and was also reported missing, but he was found safe and sound in Masury. He is non-verbal with autism.

Police said a number of civilians helped in the search efforts.

“There’s so many, so many agencies here I can’t name them all. I can tell you that both state police departments, Ohio and Pennsylvania state were involved, and probably every fire department in Trumbull and Mercer County,” Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

At this point, it is unclear how the children ended up in Masury.

