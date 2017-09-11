HURRICANE IRMA: Latest | Manatees | Do Not Shoot At Hurricane | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Missing Mercer Co. Boy, 2, Found In Ohio Pool, Dies In Hospital

Filed Under: Annakin Gammon, Mercer County, Ohio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON (KDKA) – A 2-year-old Mercer County boy, who was reported missing and later found in an Ohio pool, has died.

According to a WKBN-TV report, the child was reported missing in Sharon Sunday afternoon. He was found shortly after 9 p.m. in Masury, Ohio.

Annakin Gammon, 2, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed away just before midnight.

The boy’s 5-year-old brother and was also reported missing, but he was found safe and sound in Masury. He is non-verbal with autism.

Police said a number of civilians helped in the search efforts.

“There’s so many, so many agencies here I can’t name them all. I can tell you that both state police departments, Ohio and Pennsylvania state were involved, and probably every fire department in Trumbull and Mercer County,” Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said.

At this point, it is unclear how the children ended up in Masury.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch