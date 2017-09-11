WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Guardsman Jailed After Alleged Threat Against Pence

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a National Guardsman has been jailed after a reported threat against Vice President Mike Pence before his visit to Pennsylvania for the annual observance of the Flight 93 crash.

Twenty-two-year-old William Robert Dunbar of Berlin was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats.

Richland Township police allege that Dunbar was on duty at the Army National Guard Training Center when he said, “If someone pays me enough money, I will kill the vice president.” Witnesses said they contacted commanding officers after they heard Dunbar make the threat twice.

Police said Dunbar was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for evaluation and then to county prison in lieu of $250,000 bond. Court documents don’t list an attorney and a listed phone number for Dunbar couldn’t be found Monday.

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    September 11, 2017 at 6:31 PM

    democrat

