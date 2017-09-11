Pennsylvania House Returns, With Fight Over $2.2B Unresolved

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Members of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives are trickling back into the Capitol for their first session in seven weeks as a two-month budget stalemate shows no signs of ending.

House Speaker Mike Turzai declined to answer questions Monday morning about the stalemate.

At issue is how to come up with $2.2 billion to keep state agencies, programs, schools and institutions funded at levels supported overwhelmingly by lawmakers in a $32 billion spending agreement.

House Republicans are pressing a plan to that leans heavily on diverting cash from off-budget programs that support public transportation or environmental improvements.

However, it’s not clear whether it can pass.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s out of options to make payments on time and the state largest teacher’s union, PSEA, says a nearly $1 billion cut to schools could result.

