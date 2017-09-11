HURRICANE IRMA: Latest | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean Destruction | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Help Pets
Police Investigate Hoarding Situation In Stanton Heights, Body Pulled From Home

Pittsburgh Police Spokeswoman: 'This Was Certainly A Hoarding Situation' By David Highfield
Filed Under: Allegheny County, David Highfield, Death Investigation, Hoarding, Pittsburgh Police, Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A body was pulled from a home in Stanton Heights on Monday evening where officials are investigating a hoarding situation.

Police were first called to the home in 1100 block of Oglethorpe Avenue just after 6 p.m.

According to city Public Safety officials, investigators had to “remove a lot of trash” in order to get to the man’s body. The process took several hours and crews had to cut the front door in half to get inside.

“We had to dig out a lot of trash in order to get to the body, and right now, the medical examiner is in the process of removing our deceased victim from the home,” said Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Dave Colabine)

The 46-year-old man’s name is not yet being released. His body was found near a front, first-floor window.

The victim’s mother also lived in the home. She called 911.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the nature and cause of the man’s death. It’s also unclear how long he was dead.

City Public Works crews are working to board up the home overnight.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

