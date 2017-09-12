HURRICANE IRMA: Latest | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean Destruction | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Help Pets
Routine Turnpike Traffic Stop Leads To Discovery Of 8,000 Stamp Bags Of Heroin

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A New York man is facing charges after 8,000 stamp bags of heroin were found in his car during a routine traffic stop.

According to state police, a trooper pulled  vehicle for a turn signal violation along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Hempfield on Monday.

The driver, 34-year-old Joe Cabrera-Castro, gave permission for the trooper to search the vehicle.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police)

The trooper found the drugs and took Cabrera-Castro into custody.

He was taken to the Westmoreland County Jail on various drug charges and is being held on $100,000 bond.

