Brother’s Brother Providing Relief To Those Affected By Irma

Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) Already sending shipments of supplies to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Pittsburgh-based charity Brother’s Brother is now helping to provide relief following Hurricane Irma.

Since 1958, the international charity has provided over $4 billion in supplies worldwide.

Brother’s Brother President Luke Hingson tells the “KDKA Morning News” they specialize in getting supplies into the hands of those that need it.

“We start with the very simplest things, which include water, food, cleaning supplies, things that everybody can use,” said Hingson.

The charity has already been involved in delivering 30 tractor-trailer loads of supplies.

Hingson says they have had a few challenges following Hurricane Irma.

“Some of the volunteer groups that we ordinarily work with aren’t functioning. They have no electricity. They have no way of communicating. They may be able to make a plan, but you can’t hear about it because there is no communication,” said Hingson.

Another challenge Brother’s Brother faces is finding those that need help after so many people fled their homes in Florida.

“The population moved. You have several million people who went north. They’re told not to come home, many of them want to try…There may be a lot of people one place one day and then they try to go home and you have catch them either before they or after they return,” said Hingson.

Brother’s Brother also works with faith-based charity organizations and other local charities as a bridge to make sure supplies get to the areas the need to get to.

One-hundred percent of the funds donated to Brother’s Brother are used to pay for shipping and buying relief supplies.

You can help by donating at www.Brothersbrother.org

Listen to the “KDKA Morning News” with Larry Richert and John Shumway weekdays from 5 to 9 a.m. on NewsRadio 1020 KDKA.