Man Sought After Escaping From Renewal Community Corrections Center

Filed Under: Eric Burns, Pennsylvania State Police, Renewal Community Corrections Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who escaped from the Renewal Community Corrections Center.

According to police, Eric Burns, 42, of Turtle Creek, escaped on Monday after pulling the fire alarm in the building.

Burns is described as being white with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s is about 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his right arm, which include a Celtic cross, “Tommy Boy” and “01-30-04.”

He is currently serving time for burglary.

Anyone with information about Burns’ whereabouts is asked to call state police in Pittsburgh at (412)-299-1607.

