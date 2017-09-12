Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz Ah, Oktoberfest, the annual celebration of beer — what’s not to love? Keep the beers flowing and the party going with plenty of events in the Pittsburgh area celebrating both beer and Germany, from festival weekends to brewery parties. Here are five you won’t want to miss.

Oktoberfest 2017

Penn Brewery

800 Vinial St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 237-9400

www.pennbrew.com Date: Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 and Sept. 22 through Sept. 24, 2017 at 5 p.m. Where better to go to celebrate Oktoberfest than Pittsburgh’s breweries? Penn Brewery’s Oktoberfest beer and annual party are back, going from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays, with plenty of live music, food, and beer, of course — and with no cover charge, you can spend all your hard-earned cash on that food and beer. German menu items include staples like bratwurst, kielbasa, sauerkraut, mac-and-bier-cheese-stuffed sourdough, and more. The brewery’s regular menu will also feature German food starting on Sept. 15 on through Oct. 31. VIP packages are all available, offering patrons reserved seating, mug refills, VIP meals, and more.

Beer Festival Tasting

Gateway Clipper

350 West Station Square Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 355-7980

www.gatewayclipper.com Date: October 6, 2017 at 7 p.m. Celebrate Oktoberfest on the water with the Gateway Clipper’s fall beer tasting, featuring beers from all over the world. The event also includes live entertainment and a buffet packed with German cuisine, such as potato pancakes, bratwurst, meatballs in lemon caper cream sauce, chicken schnitzel, sauerkraut, and more. The cost is $53. Serving as designated driver that night? Enjoy complimentary pop.

Brews in the Park

Kennywood Park

4800 Kennywood Blvd.

West Mifflin, PA 15122

(412) 461-0500

www.kennywood.com Date: Sept. 23, 2017 Enjoy a cold one in Kennywood as part of Brews in the Park, presented by Stratwood Catering. The event will feature plenty of craft beer, food from both Kennywood and local food trucks, and live entertainment. Designated drivers can attend for just $20, while regular admission for the event is $33.

Oktoberfest Weekend

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival

112 Renaissance Lane

West Newton, PA 15089

(724) 872-1670

www.pittsburghrenfest.com Date: Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, 2017 Oktoberfest is the perfect ending to the month-long Renaissance Festival, with plenty of beer and traditional German food, plus a stein-lugging contest, German music and dancing, and plenty of fun.