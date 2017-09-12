Man Sentenced In Teen Slaying Says He’s ‘Not The Devil’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man sentenced to prison in the shooting death of a Pennsylvania teenager during a gun sale has apologized to the family but says he’s “not the devil.”
Twenty-year-old Deonte Howell pleaded guilty in May to third-degree murder in the March 2015 shooting death of 16-year-old Justin Clark of Penn Hills.
Allegheny County prosecutors said he and 21-year-old Darnell Burks planned to rob the teen before Burks shot him in a Monroeville parking lot. Burks is serving a 14- to 28-year term.
Howell told the teenager’s mother Tuesday that he hadn’t known what was going to happen. He said “I’m not evil. I’m not the devil. I don’t possess that energy.”
Clark’s mother asked him why he didn’t call 911. She asked “How did you continue to sleep or eat?”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)