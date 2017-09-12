New Landside Terminal To Be Built At Pittsburgh International Airport

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh International Airport is about to undergo a major renovation.
KDKA-TV has learned the biggest change will be the construction of a new landside terminal.
The fate of the current landside building has yet to be determined.
A timeline for the project has not been announced.
County and airport officials are expected to announce more details at a 2 p.m. press conference.
When it begins, you can watch the press conference here.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details