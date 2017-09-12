HURRICANE IRMA: Latest | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean Destruction | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Help Pets
New Landside Terminal To Be Built At Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh International Airport is about to undergo a major renovation.

KDKA-TV has learned the biggest change will be the construction of a new landside terminal.

The fate of the current landside building has yet to be determined.

A timeline for the project has not been announced.

County and airport officials are expected to announce more details at a 2 p.m. press conference.

When it begins, you can watch the press conference here.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

