Pittsburgh Pirates Release 2018 Schedule

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Even though the Pirates still have three weeks of baseball left, it’s never too early to look ahead to next season.
On Tuesday, the team released its schedule for the 2018 season.
The season opens on the road in Detroit on March 29. The Pirates play their home opener against the Minnesota Twins on April 2.
In 2018, the pirates will play 76 games against teams from the NL Central.
Their longest homestand will come in the middle of summer when they play 10 games from July 6-15.
For Interleague play the Pirates will face the AL Central, with home games against the Twins, Royals, Tigers and White Sox. They play on the road at Cleveland, Minnesota and Detroit.