HURRICANE IRMA: Latest | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean Destruction | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Help Pets
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Pittsburgh Pirates Release 2018 Schedule

Filed Under: 2018 Season, Baseball, Pirates, Sports

Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – Even though the Pirates still have three weeks of baseball left, it’s never too early to look ahead to next season.

On Tuesday, the team released its schedule for the 2018 season.

2018 pirates schedule Pittsburgh Pirates Release 2018 Schedule

(Click Image For Larger Version)

The season opens on the road in Detroit on March 29. The Pirates play their home opener against the Minnesota Twins on April 2.

In 2018, the pirates will play 76 games against teams from the NL Central.

Their longest homestand will come in the middle of summer when they play 10 games from July 6-15.

For Interleague play the Pirates will face the AL Central, with home games against the Twins, Royals, Tigers and White Sox. They play on the road at Cleveland, Minnesota and Detroit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch