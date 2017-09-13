Additional Duquesne Light Crews Head South To Help Restore Power

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne Light is sending more crews to Florida to help restore power to millions of people affected by Hurricane Irma.

Earlier this week, 25 employees began the 1000-mile journey to Florida. Today, another 32 employees will be heading south.

The workers volunteered to go and will be compensated by Florida Power and Light. Crews from all over the United States and Canada have been dispatched to Florida.

Officials with Florida Power and Light said this is the first time all 35 of the state’s counties have been affected by a storm.

This is one of the biggest outages in United States history as well. Approximately 13 million people in the southeast were left in the dark because of the storm.

West Penn Power has also sent a couple dozen crews to Florida, including three from Uniontown and two from Charleroi.

It could take several weeks before power is restored.