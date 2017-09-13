HURRICANE IRMA: Latest | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean Destruction | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Help Pets
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Additional Duquesne Light Crews Head South To Help Restore Power

Filed Under: Amy Wadas, Duquesne Light, Florida, Hurricane Irma

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne Light is sending more crews to Florida to help restore power to millions of people affected by Hurricane Irma.

Earlier this week, 25 employees began the 1000-mile journey to Florida. Today, another 32 employees will be heading south.

The workers volunteered to go and will be compensated by Florida Power and Light. Crews from all over the United States and Canada have been dispatched to Florida.

Officials with Florida Power and Light said this is the first time all 35 of the state’s counties have been affected by a storm.

This is one of the biggest outages in United States history as well. Approximately 13 million people in the southeast were left in the dark because of the storm.

West Penn Power has also sent a couple dozen crews to Florida, including three from Uniontown and two from Charleroi.

It could take several weeks before power is restored.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch