Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Allegheny County Airport

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Officials were called to the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin this afternoon when a small plane had to make an emergency landing.

According to airport officials, it happened around 3:30 p.m. and only the pilot was on board what they describe as a single-engine “Mooney” plane.

An airport spokesman says the plane’s alternator failed, but the engine was functional. It landed without incident and the plane was able to taxi on its own.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

