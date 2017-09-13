Crash Leaves Car Impaled On Guardrail, Driver Miraculously Survives

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORRIS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man miraculously survived a crash in which his vehicle was impaled by a guardrail in Washington County.

According to police, the accident happened on State Route 18 in Morris Township around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A car being driven by Seth Yoders, 24, of Washington, went off the road and into a ditch before striking the guardrail.

As a result of the crash, the guardrail went completely through the engine compartment and into the passenger compartment. Yoders was struck by the guardrail and needed to be cut from the vehicle.

According to the Greene County Regional Police Department, Yoders came “within inches of his life.”

While he was “banged up,” his family said Yoders did not suffer any broken bones.

Yoders was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he continues to recover.

Police said first responders on the scene were “amazed” Yoders was not killed in the crash, especially because he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police also said the headlight of the vehicle flew 75-80 feet in front of the car as a result of the impact.

Yoders told police he had just gotten off work and may have fallen asleep while driving.