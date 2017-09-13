Man Accused Of Assaulting Teenage Girl In Greensburg

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A man from Greensburg is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a girl by her hair and slamming her into a parked car.

When asked by Greensburg Police about what happened, 38-year-old Linwood Eley II said he was just trying to bring his runaway 17-year-old daughter home.

“He just said he was upset and he did grab her from the house,” said Greensburg Police Capt. Robert Stafford.

His daughter ran to the home after she allegedly took off from the family car at a Sunoco in Greensburg on Sept 6. Police and family searched for the girl who was going through a tough spot.

“At the time, she was having minor issues,” said Capt. Stafford. “She probably needed someone to speak to her about the problems she was having.”

Investigators, however, say Eley wasn’t in the mood to talk when he found the victim.

“She had her hair pulled and she was smacked around and punched,” Capt. Stafford said. “She says she was thrown up against a car and the car was damaged.”

Police say the girl hit the vehicle so hard that her body dented the passenger-side door.

“The juvenile complained about some pain to her head and stomach,” said Capt. Stafford.

Greensburg Police arrived on scene and arrested Eley.

The victim’s condition in this incident isn’t known. Meanwhile, Eley remains free on child endangerment, assault and harassment counts.