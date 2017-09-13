State Police Seek Missing Teen In Johnstown, Greensburg Areas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen in almost a month.

Officials say 17-year-old Leona Toney, of Greensburg, ran away from her from the place where she was living in the early morning hours of Aug. 19.

According to state police, Toney is originally from Johnstown, but may be staying right in Greensburg.

She is described as biracial, 5-feet-1-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.

Toney was last seen wearing a black and dark gray sweatshirt from Victoria’s Secret and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288.

