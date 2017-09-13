Movie Theater Shooting Suspects Parents Hosting Local Mental Health Symposium

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The parents of a man convicted of a deadly shooting inside a movie theater in Colorado are working with Penn State officials to start a discussion about the importance of mental health care.
Bob and Arleen Holmes’ son, James, was sentenced to life in prison after the movie theater shooting.
They hope an upcoming symposium will jumpstart a community conversation about the signs of mental illness, and the importance of treatment.
The two-day conference will be held in October at Ambridge High School and Penn State Beaver.
Click here to find all the details: http://beaver.psu.edu/feature/can-we-stop-violence