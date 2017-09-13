HURRICANE IRMA: Latest | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean Destruction | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Help Pets
Mom Sentenced To 30 To 80 Years In Prison For Sons’ Bathtub Drownings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – A woman convicted in the drowning deaths of her two youngest sons will spend 30 to 80 years in prison.

Laurel Schlemmer was back in court Wednesday afternoon for sentencing.

In March, she was found guilty of two counts of third-degree murder but mentally ill.

Judge Jeffrey Manning delivered his verdict after hearing three days of testimony and arguments.

In announcing his verdict the judge said:

“It is my fervent hope that in the future, mental health treatment will bring you, Mrs. Schlemmer, to the shocking realization of what you have done so that you will continue to be punished far beyond any sentence this court might impose.”

During the trial, Schlemmer’s attorney had argued her diminished mental capacity kept her from forming the intent to kill her sons, 6-year-old Daniel and 3-year-old Luke, in April 2014.

Schlemmer told police she killed the boys so she could be a better mother to their elder brother, who was 7 at the time.

Schlemmer faced up to 40 years in prison per child.

