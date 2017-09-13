Police Seek Suspect In New Year’s Eve Rape Case

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police requested a warrant Tuesday for a suspect in an alleged rape on New Years’s Eve.

19-year-old Ibrahima Kouyate is charged with first-degree felony counts of rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, along with a second-degree felony count of sexual assault.

Kouyate’s last known address is in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood.

According to a police criminal complaint, the alleged victim stated that she had been invited to a New Year’s Eve party at a hotel on Baum Boulevard. At one point, she said she was directed to the bedroom by Kouyate, who then closed the door so her friends couldn’t enter.

Police say the alleged victim stated he was forced by Kouyate to perform oral sex on him. She said she had intercourse against her will and without her consent.

Kouyate was a local soccer standout at the high school level while attending Barack Obama Academy of International Studies, earning All-WPIAL MVP, all-region, all-state and All-American honors during his senior year. Kouyate went on to play at Penn State, where he was a member of the men’s soccer team during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He is no longer listed on the team’s roster.