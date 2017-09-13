Rania’s Recipes: Zucchini Bread & Spicy Szechuan Zoodles

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some more recipes that were inspired by ingredients found at the farmer’s market!

Zucchini Bread

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon Saigon cinnamon

3 eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

2 ¼ cups sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 cups grated zucchini

1 cup chopped pecans

1 tablespoon freshly grated orange zest

Preheat oven at 350 degrees. Grease 2 – 9 x 5-inch loaf pans.

Sift together flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder and cinnamon.

In a large bowl, beat eggs, oil, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.

Stir in sifted ingredients.

Stir in zucchini, pecans and orange zest. Pour into prepared loaf pans.

Bake for 50 – 55 minutes, or until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove loaves from pans and cool. Chill before slicing.

Yield: 2 loaves

Spicy Szechuan Zoodles with Ground Pork

8 ounces ground pork

3 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons Chinese rice wine or dry sherry

Coarsely ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1/4 cup smooth peanut butter

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon minced or grated fresh ginger

3/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

2 large zucchini ~ spiralized

3 scallions, sliced thin on the bias

Toss the pork with 1 tablespoon of the soy sauce, rice wine, and a pinch of pepper to combine and set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce, oyster sauce, peanut butter, vinegar, and a pinch of pepper together until smooth, then whisk in the broth; set aside.

Heat the vegetable oil in a 12-inch skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add the pork mixture and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the pork is in small, well-browned bits, about 5 minutes. Stir in the garlic, ginger, and pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the broth mixture, bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat and cook until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Off the heat, stir in the sesame oil; cover and set aside.

While the sauce simmers, in a large skillet, sauté the zoodles in a small amount of peanut oil, tossing constantly, until the zoodles are tender, about 1 – 2 minutes. Divide the zoodles among individual bowls, then ladle a portion of the sauce over the top. Sprinkle with the scallions and serve.

Serves 4