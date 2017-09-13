UFC Fight Night Coming Back To Pittsburgh

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – With UFC Pittsburgh coming up on Sept. 16, The FAN’s Chris Mueller caught up with David Branch and Gregor Gillespie, two fighters appearing on the card at PPG Paints Arena.

Branch will be fighting in the main event at UFC Pittsburgh Fight Night 116 against Luck Rockhold and will put his 11-fight winning streak on the line.

Branch talked about his winning streak and said, “It definitely builds up confidence,” and how that’s something that will help him in the later rounds.

Speaking of winning streaks, Gillespie will put his undefeated 9-0 record on the line and shared with us how he went from a guy who didn’t want to fight to fighting in MMA and participating in UFC Pittsburgh, Fight Night 116.

“The biggest advantage a wrestler has is not really the skill-set, but really the ability to compete. You wrestle 50 matches a year, 45 matches a year… I’ve competed one-on-one my entire life, the comfort is definitely there,” he said.

For tickets, head to Ticketmaster.com or the Dick’s Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena.