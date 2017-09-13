1 Dead, 3 Injured In Washington High School Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) – Fire officials in Washington state say one person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a high school.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated” at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

Conditions of those injured have not been released. Information about the lone fatality has also not been released.

Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school.

The Spokesman-Review reports that first responders were at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer on lockdown.

Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.

She says classes were about to begin because it’s a “late start” day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)