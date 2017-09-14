WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Poll: 93 Percent Of Mexicans Have ‘No Confidence’ In Trump

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) – A survey finds that just 5 percent of Mexicans trust President Donald Trump’s judgment on international affairs.

That is Trump’s lowest rating among citizens of more than three dozen nations polled earlier this year.

The survey released Thursday by the Pew Research Center also says 93 percent of Mexicans have “no confidence in the U.S. president to do the right thing regarding world affairs.”

The approval south of the border for Trump pales in comparison to former President Barack Obama’s marks. Pew says Obama had the confidence of 49 percent of Mexicans in its last survey, slightly more than those who had no confidence in him. Obama’s lowest score was a 38 percent vote of confidence in 2011.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    September 14, 2017 at 10:45 AM

    who gives a rats ass what mexicans think

