Get Marty: Irma Cancels Pittsburghers Dream Cruise Vacations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hurricane Irma ruined a lot of dream vacation plans for a large group of people in Pittsburgh.

“It’s was my anniversary celebration. But I wasn’t going to put my family at risk,” says Timira Cox.

A group of more than 50 people booked a Carnival cruise, which was scheduled to leave Miami on Sept. 7. That was just days before Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida and caused widespread devastation.

“Carnival had us flying into a city that as being evacuated. It made no sense. I was too afraid. I cancelled,” said Cox.

Truth is, most of the group cancelled.

All cruise lines have a policy that allows a refund or a new cruise if they cancel, but if the ship sails and the consumer cancels, there is no compensation.

The folks who reached out to Get Marty understood that, but pointed out the danger with Irma and problems they could run into when it returned to Miami.

“What were we coming back to? Would there be a port. Would there be flights out of Miami,” Cox said.

KDKA reached out to a vice president at Carnival Cruise Lines. He went to bat for the travelers.

Senior Vice President Roger Frizzell sent KDKA this email: “Good news. Carnival Cruise Lines will be offering a future cruise credit.”

Frizzell also thanked KDKA’s Get Marty for advocating for consumers.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburghers who had to cancel their vacations last week are planning to take their cruise in December or January.

It should be noted that travel experts suggest folks get trip insurance.

