WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HURRICANE IRMA: Death Toll | Miami Nun | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Pets
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Kennywood’s Log Jammer Being Retired At End Of Season

Filed Under: Kennywood, Log Jammer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kennywood is preparing to say goodbye to a popular attraction.

According to a press release, the Log Jammer will be retired when the summer season ends on Sept. 17.

“It is a bittersweet decision, but one that in time will create some exciting opportunities for our guests,” says Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. “While no final decisions have been made regarding what will replace the Log Jammer, Kennywood is committed to enhancing our guests’ experiences while preserving our signature balance of modern thrills and traditional family favorites.”

The Log Jammer opened in 1975 and was the park’s first million-dollar attraction.

Officials have not said what will replace the attraction, but they are “looking forward to exploring exciting new developments.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch