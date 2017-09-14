Kennywood’s Log Jammer Being Retired At End Of Season

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kennywood is preparing to say goodbye to a popular attraction.
According to a press release, the Log Jammer will be retired when the summer season ends on Sept. 17.
“It is a bittersweet decision, but one that in time will create some exciting opportunities for our guests,” says Kennywood General Manager Jerome Gibas. “While no final decisions have been made regarding what will replace the Log Jammer, Kennywood is committed to enhancing our guests’ experiences while preserving our signature balance of modern thrills and traditional family favorites.”
The Log Jammer opened in 1975 and was the park’s first million-dollar attraction.
Officials have not said what will replace the attraction, but they are “looking forward to exploring exciting new developments.