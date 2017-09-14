Man Shot, Killed In South Side Slopes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH SIDE SLOPES (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the South Side Slopes Thursday morning.
Officers were called to a home on Mission Street for a report of a man being shot around 5 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the victim on the second floor suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no word about possible arrests or what led to the shooting at this time.
