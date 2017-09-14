WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Officials Hoping New Surveillance Cameras Will Deter Crime On South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is taking steps to reduce crime on the South Side.

Crews installed new surveillance cameras over the last few weeks between 12th and 17th streets.

City officials hope the cameras will catch and then deter people from committing all sorts of crimes.

“I’m looking to hear the plan as to how they’re actually going to support public safety,” Barbara Rudiak, of the South Side Community Council, said. “If you’ve spent some time in a bar, you may not be thinking as you walk out of the bar that there are cameras and that could be detrimental to your future.”

Earlier this month, Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Department released plans to spend $5 million to upgrade and add cameras. It would be a three-year contract to upgrade, maintain or replace many of the city’s 225 cameras. The city hopes to buy and maintain 75 new cameras.

