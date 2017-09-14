DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos HURRICANE IRMA: Trump Visits | Miami Nun | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Pets
Woman Attacked By Dog Says Owner Hasn’t Provided Rabies Information

By Ralph Iannotti
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a dog in her friend’s neighborhood last weekend.

Angel White, of North Braddock, said she was walking across the street from her home, going to a neighbor’s house last Sunday night, when the neighbor’s dog started charging directly towards her.

The dog was not on a leash.

“I had flip flops on. I tried climbing over the fence; it was the owner’s fence. When I got to the top, the dog bit into the back of my right leg; then, I fell back into their yard,” White said.

White said she did nothing to provoke the dog.

When she started screaming, the animal’s owner tried to get the dog off her, but the pit bull wouldn’t let go. He bit both legs and literally took a chunk out of her left leg.

She said, “The puncture wounds on my right leg weren’t as deep as the other leg, but you can see his teeth marks. I felt it when he sank his teeth into my leg.”

White described her neighbor as a friend, someone she’s known for years, and she can’t understand why now he won’t provide proof that the dog has had a rabies vaccination.

“I can’t sleep at night,” she said. “My main thing is, I don’t know what I’m facing. I don’t know if this dog had his rabies shots. It will be a painful experience for me. I just want to see the [rabies] paperwork, that would ease my mind.”

North Braddock Police are handling the investigation.

