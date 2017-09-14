WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
HURRICANE IRMA: Death Toll | Miami Nun | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Pets
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

South Korea Says North Has Fired Another Missile

Filed Under: North Korea, South Korea

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Korea’s military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang’s international airport.

The North last month used the airport to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared as a “meaningful prelude” to containing the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches targeting the Pacific Ocean.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the country’s military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North’s launch.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch