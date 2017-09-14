WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Pharmacist Charged With Trying To Kill Ill Mom With Insulin

ABINGTON, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania pharmacist tried to kill her chronically ill mother by repeatedly injecting her with insulin.

Fifty-year-old Donna Horger faces attempted homicide and other charges.

Her 74-year-old mother, Mary, was found unresponsive at Immaculate Mary Nursing Home in Philadelphia, then moved to Abington Memorial Hospital with low-blood sugar in August.

Three days later, she was unconscious again. Nine days after that, she had low blood sugar again.

Tests determined insulin injections were the cause. Abington Township police say Donna Horger confessed to administering them.

Defense attorney Fortunato Perry Jr says his client loves her mother and was just trying to put “her mother at peace and end her suffering.”

She’s free on bond and faces a Sept. 20 preliminary hearing.

