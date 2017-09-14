City Officials Taking Extra Steps To Try To Bring Amazon’s New HQ To Pittsburgh

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has started putting its pitch together to land e-commerce giant, Amazon. The company announced last week it’s looking for a site to build a second headquarters.

It would be a big prize for any city with tens of thousands of jobs. So, Pittsburgh officials are already spending money to woo the company.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday authorized $50,000 to hire the consulting firm BCG Platinion to put together a proposal to attract Amazon here.

But that’s just the beginning.

All told, the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, the URA and the city’s foundations are expected to spend a quarter million dollars just to make a presentation to Amazon.

The online giant will spend $5 billion to build a second headquarters, and will eventually hire 50,000 people to work there.

Kevin Acklin, the chairman of the URA, says Pittsburgh is well positioned for the new headquarters.

“With universities, the story we have in rebuilding ourselves, the innovation, the [research and development] that’s happening in Pittsburgh, the relative, competitive cost of living,” said Acklin. “All the things that we think a company like Amazon is looking for, we think we have here in Pittsburgh. So we’re going to swing for the fences.”

When all is said and done, a quarter million dollars may be a drop in the bucket. That’s because any final proposal will likely include tens of millions in tax breaks, grant money and property.

Pittsburgh is considered to be on the short list for the headquarters, but other cities like Boston, Chicago, Denver and Toronto are in the hunt.

It’s expected to be a fierce competition.