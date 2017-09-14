WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Route That Includes Pittsburgh Named As Finalist In Global Hyperloop Competition

A Hyperloop tube is displayed during the first test of the propulsion system at the Hyperloop One Test and Safety site on May 11, 2016 in Las Vegas. Hyperloop One stages the first public demonstration of a key component of the startup's futuristic rail transit concept that could one day ferry passengers at near supersonic speeds.
FILE PHOTO (Photo Credit: JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A high-tech plan that would connect Pittsburgh to Columbus and Chicago through a hyper-speed mode of transportation has been selected as one of the finalists in a global competition.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is one of 10 finalists in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge.

The company, Hyperloop One, announced the finalists on Thursday, and they span the globe.

Additional finalists in the United States include: Cheyenne-Denver-Pueblo, Miami-Orlando and Dallas-Houston. There’s one in Canada that would connect Toronto to Montreal.

Elsewhere, there are two finalists in Great Britain, one in Mexico and two in India.

In a press release, Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd said: “The results of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge far exceeded our expectations. We had tremendous interest in this competition, and these ten teams each had their unique strengths in showcasing how they will alleviate serious transportation issues in their regions.”

The high-tech mode of transportation could carry people from Pittsburgh to Chicago and Columbus in minutes instead of hours.

The pods would hold dozens of people and travel at more than 700 miles per hour.

MORPC Executive Director William Murdock said: “We are excited to work closely with Hyperloop One to explore this project’s development and impact on Central Ohio and the Midwest. Our Midwest Connect proposal fulfills a need for faster surface transportation options in the Midwest and strengthens connections and economic opportunities between the growing, tech-savvy regions of Columbus and Pittsburgh with the global power of Chicago.”

Hyperloop creators will now work with the finalists to analyze their proposals.

The Hyperloop One Global Challenge kicked off in May of 2016.

To check out the Hyperloop One “Midwest route,” click here.

If you would like to further explore all the routes, visit Hyperloop One’s website at this link: https://hyperloop-one.com/global-challenge

