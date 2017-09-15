Sandusky’s Son Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has pleaded guilty to pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her teen sister to give him oral sex.
Friday’s plea deal comes a week before Jeffrey Sandusky’s scheduled trial on 14 counts including solicitation of statutory sexual assault.
As part of the deal, the 41-year-old will spend up to six years in state prison, but the judge could impose as much as eight years.
Jeffrey Sandusky is a state prison guard and knew the girls through their mother.
He’s among six adopted children of Jerry Sandusky and has been a stalwart supporter of his father, who’s serving a lengthy prison sentence for a child sexual abuse conviction.
Jeffrey Sandusky’s lawyer hasn’t returned a call seeking comment.
One Comment
Like Father..like Son. Right down to the part of NOT getting away with it. I’ll look for him at McDonald’s, after he gets out. Cause as a convicted felon..no prison guard job.
But, Pennsylvania dies things differently. So he might be out in 2 or 3 years. Now, if we could just get a budget out of the clowns in Harrisburg!