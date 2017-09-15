HURRICANE IRMA: Trump Visits | Miami Nun | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Pets
MORE: Coverage From CBS Miami

Sandusky’s Son Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Filed Under: Child Sex Abuse, Jeffery Sandusky, Jerry Sandusky, Penn State, Penn State Sex Abuse Scandal, PSU

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) – A son of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has pleaded guilty to pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her teen sister to give him oral sex.

Friday’s plea deal comes a week before Jeffrey Sandusky’s scheduled trial on 14 counts including solicitation of statutory sexual assault.

As part of the deal, the 41-year-old will spend up to six years in state prison, but the judge could impose as much as eight years.

Jeffrey Sandusky is a state prison guard and knew the girls through their mother.

He’s among six adopted children of Jerry Sandusky and has been a stalwart supporter of his father, who’s serving a lengthy prison sentence for a child sexual abuse conviction.

Jeffrey Sandusky’s lawyer hasn’t returned a call seeking comment.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    September 15, 2017 at 8:52 PM

    Like Father..like Son. Right down to the part of NOT getting away with it. I’ll look for him at McDonald’s, after he gets out. Cause as a convicted felon..no prison guard job.
    But, Pennsylvania dies things differently. So he might be out in 2 or 3 years. Now, if we could just get a budget out of the clowns in Harrisburg!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch