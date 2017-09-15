Mother Charged In 6-Year-Old Son’s Fatal Shooting

HURRICANE IRMA: Trump Visits | Miami Nun | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Pets
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Charges have now been filed against the mother of a 6-year-old, who was shot and killed by his brother in West Mifflin.

Kayleigh Potter, 29, not only faces child endangerment charges, but also drug charges and lying on paperwork when she purchased the gun that killed her son.

According to the criminal complaint, neighbors told police that Potter often left her boys home alone.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala said the 10-year-old found the gun in his mother’s purse.

“She has the gun in a purse, she goes to work, she leaves the purse in the car. The boyfriend takes the purse in the house. The 10-year-old finds the gun,” Zappala said. “He discharges the weapon, and I think it’s a single shot and the 6-year-old dies.”

