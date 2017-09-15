DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos HURRICANE IRMA: Trump Visits | Miami Nun | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Pets
Police Seek Help Identifying Pizza Hut Armed Robber

CARRICK (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, a man held up the Pizza Hut in the 2100 block of Brownsville Road in Carrick on Sept. 12.

The suspect entered the restaurant, brandished a large kitchen knife, jumped over the counter and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect apologized to the employees and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as being a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a blue baseball hat, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (412)-323-7800.

