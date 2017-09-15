Police: Suspect Changes Story, Confesses To Killing Friend In South Side Slopes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One man is in custody following a fatal shooting in the South Side Slopes.

Pittsburgh Police announced the arrest of the homicide suspect less than 24 hours after the murder happened. That suspect told police he considered the victim his friend, but shot him fearing for his safety.

Louis Dickerson, 42, faces charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence and being a person not allowed to have a firearm.

Police say he shot and killed 43-year-old Omar Berry early Thursday morning.

According to court documents, Dickerson, who lived in an apartment at 2314 Mission Street, initially told police someone shot inside his apartment and killed Berry, who he considered a friend.

Dickerson later changed his story and admitted that he killed Berry, because of the way he was acting.

Dickerson said the two had been drinking and playing cards. He thought Berry had a gun, and when the two began to argue about money, he shot him.

Police say Berry was shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dickerson told police after he shot Berry, he then realized that Berry did not have a gun.