Traffic Headaches Possible During Busy Football, Farm Aid Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Between a Pitt game, Farm Aid, and the Steelers’ home opener, it’s going to be a busy weekend in Pittsburgh.

And anytime you have so many people attending three big events, you should plan for a little traffic.

Fortunately, PennDOT took some steps to make sure restrictions are limited, but there are still some things to consider.

Farm Aid is expected to bring one of the largest crowds ever to the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown on Saturday, so arriving early may be a good idea to avoid traffic congestion.

At noon on Saturday, the Pitt Panthers take on Oklahoma State at Heinz Field, and there are some traffic considerations:

Inbound Parkway North: Down to two lanes from Bellevue to Camp Horne exits.

Inbound Liberty Bridge: One lane closed until noon on Saturday.

And then there’s the Steelers game on Sunday.

Heinz Field management is encouraging people to arrive two hours early, as they will for all games this season. In part, it’s to avoid congestion, but also to encourage people to participate in pre-game fun.

They do not anticipate any major problems involving construction. That said, some things to keep in mind:

The Seventh Street Bridge will be closed.

The HOV Lane will be open outbound.

The ramp from I-579S to the Boulevard of the Allies will be closed.

Also, one traffic note for both Saturday and Sunday, but hopefully, it will not affect the Steelers game: