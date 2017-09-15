HURRICANE IRMA: Trump Visits | Miami Nun | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Pets
MORE: Coverage From CBS Miami

Report: UPMC Hospital Staff Took Photos Of Patient With Item Lodged In Genitals

Employee Claims Amount Of People In Operating Room Resembled 'Cheerleader-Type Pyramid'
Filed Under: UPMC, UPMC Bedford

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEDFORD, Pa. (AP) – The Health Department has cited a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center hospital where staff took photos and videos of a patient being treated for a foreign object lodged in their genitals.

UPMC says the behavior is “abhorrent and violates the mission of UPMC Bedford and the overall values of UPMC.” The hospital network, Pennsylvania’s largest, says it self-reported the violations.

Pennlive.com reports an employee came forward to complain about the images circulating around the hospital. Another employee told investigators there were so many people crammed into an operating room taking photos on Dec. 23 that it was “like a cheerleader-type pyramid.”

The Health Department says the hospital suspended one doctor for seven days and another for 28 days. It is also replacing the hospital’s nursing director for surgical services.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch