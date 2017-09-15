White Supremacist Charged With Distributing Racist, Anti-Semitic Fliers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For weeks now, streets and parks in the city’s East End have been littered with white supremacist and anti-Semitic fliers, causing distress in the tightly-knit Jewish community of Squirrel Hill.

“But when something like this with white supremacists’ thinking and leanings, it does shake up a neighborhood as close as Squirrel Hill,” said Marian Lien, of the Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition.

So, there is now a sense of relief with news of the arrest of self-proclaimed neo-Nazi Hardy Lloyd. He was recently released from prison, but is now charged with dropping the leaflets and violating his probation.

“Absolutely, the community is relieved,” said Bradley Orsini, the director of security for the Pittsburgh Jewish Federation.

Lloyd claimed in emails to KDKA that he was not responsible for dropping the fliers; but, according a criminal complaint, surveillance cameras caught Lloyd placing anti-Semitic fliers on cars parked along on Von Lent Place in Shadyside.

The action is in direct violation of his probation, and confirmed what Orsini and the FBI had believed all along, that Lloyd acted alone.

“We believe it was Hardy Lloyd that was doing this. We had no other information that led us to any other person,” Orsini said.

The complaint also says Lloyd repeatedly violated probation by using computers to engage with white supremacist groups and shop for guns.

When agents arrested Lloyd on Friday morning in his apartment in Dormont, they say they found prohibited weapons including a hatchet, a switch blade and a punch knife.

Lloyd is now in jail without bond, and if convicted of the new charges, he could stay there for the next two years, or until he learns that this type of activity will not be tolerated.