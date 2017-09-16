Pa. Democratic Party Asks Republican Rep. To Apologize For ‘Threatening’ Tweets

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Democratic Party is asking a Republican state representative to apologize for his tweets saying he would “not stop under any conditions” if he encountered protesters on a highway.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, a Republican, tweeted a link to an article about protesters shutting down streets in St. Louis.

Along with the link, Bernstine said, “If anyone EVER tries to stop my car on a highway with negative intentions… I will not stop under any conditions.”

After about 18 hours, the tweet had received more than 1,400 responses. It had been retweeted about 85 times and liked about 100 times.

If anyone EVER tries to stop my car on a highway with negative intentions… I will not stop under any conditions. https://t.co/Uf62WwhIUk — Aaron Bernstine (@AaronBernstine) September 16, 2017

Bernstine went on to say, “Feel free to call my office and let me know if you think it is ok to refuse to stop if thugs try to stop me or my family on a highway.”

He tweeted several more times about the issue.

Saturday afternoon, Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesperson Brandon Cwalina issued the following statement demanding an apology from Bernstine:

“Representative Bernstine should not have to be reminded that the right to peaceably assemble is so fundamental to our democracy that it is enshrined in the First Amendment to the Constitution. His statement is not fit for a state representative — let alone any decent person — and he must apologize immediately.”

Bernstine has not yet responded.