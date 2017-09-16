Owner Of Shuttered Day Care Gets Probation Over Baby’s Death

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
EASTON, Pa. (AP) – The owner of a now-closed Pennsylvania day care has been sentenced to seven years’ probation over the death of a 3-month-old baby found unresponsive on her first day at the facility.
The Morning Call of Allentown reports (http://bit.ly/2x7TYoX) a judge followed the request of the baby’s mother at Friday’s sentencing that Sharon Ballek be spared prison time because she has suffered enough from her actions.
The baby’s mother, Adrienne Kromer, tearfully addressed Ballek in court, saying she knows her child’s death will affect her for the rest of her life, too.
A grand jury determined 60-year-old Ballek wasn’t directly responsible for the child’s death but recommended charging her with recklessly endangering the baby.
Ballek pleaded guilty in July to misdemeanor charges.
McKenna Rose Felmly was found unresponsive April 1, 2016 and died at a hospital.
The cause was ruled “sudden unexpected infant death.”
