The Latest: Convicted Rapist Allowed To Play In College Game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – A federal appeals court is allowing an Ohio man convicted of rape as a teen to play in a college football game Saturday.
The court declined to block a judge’s decision to allow 21-year-old Steubenville resident Ma’lik Richmond to play for Youngstown State University for at least the next 14 days. Youngstown State appealed the decision Friday morning, and the appeals court dismissed it Friday afternoon.
Richmond sued the university after it allowed him to join the football team and then told him he couldn’t play this season.
He’s seeking reinstatement to the team’s active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount in damages.